Will TUF experience lead Sarah Moras to victory at UFC event in Jacksonville?

Following a series of will it or won’t it happen in regards to her originally scheduled April 18 bout, bantamweight Sarah Moras will finally have her first chance to fight since her win this past September over Liana Jojua at UFC 242.

Thanks to the novel coronavirus, Moras has seen multiple delays in her fight, and now that she finally will get a chance to compete it will be in front of an empty building, leading to multiple comparisons to previous UFC experiences.

“I’ve been joking like everyone’s been talking about how having no crowd is going to be like being on (The Ultimate Fighter), but this actually was what TUF was like,” Moras told MMAWeekly.com.

“Because if your team wins, they get to pick who’s fighting, and you don’t know when you’re fighting, you get told if your team wins you’re going to fight, and then they pick someone else to fight, even though your team won. It’s like you’re fighting, no you’re not, you’re fighting, so this kind of feels like being on TUF again.”

With Moras, living with a partner who also trains has helped her not only stay as fight ready as she could be, but it also provided her a way to ignore rumors swirling around concerning events in the era of lockdown.

“I guess I just try to focus on training,” said Moras. “Some days it gets to me. Some days it doesn’t. Training really helps, exercising, helps getting that energy out.

“When my fight got cancelled I told everyone I was going to take a week off because it had been quite a while in fight camp, since January, so I took a week off. The week after I got back at it as if I had a fight, and got a fight, so it ended up working out.”

On May 13 in Jacksonville, Florida, Moras (6-5) will finally have her bout versus Sijara Eubanks (4-4) in a preliminary 135-pound bout at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira.

“Of course it’s going to change (due to the delays) as we’re both able to prepare differently for it,” Moras said. “I’m happy with this change, but if it changes I don’t know long of a fight camp I can be in. It’s bound to change. I guess we’ll just see when we get in there.

“I like the match-up. I see why (the UFC signed us to fight each other). We’re both pretty aggressive in the first round. I’ve looked into (Eubanks’) game and found areas we’ll capitalize on.”

Fighting in one of the first events to happen during the coronavirus pandemic, there are inherent risks, but Moras is not focused on that, but what an opportunity to compete allows her as she moves forward with her career.

“Of course I think about (fighting during the pandemic),” said Moras. “I’ve kind of accepted whatever happens, happens. I’m just prepared to fight.

“I think regardless of the situation, I always focus on what’s ahead of me in the fight. After that I’ll figure out what to do next. I try not to look into the future that way. Whatever comes, comes.”