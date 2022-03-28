HOT OFF THE WIRE
Will Smith opens as betting favorite over Chris Rock after Oscars slap

March 28, 2022
Betting odds for a boxing bout between Will Smith and Chris Rock have been released.

According to Bovada, Smith opened as a -220 favorite over Rock which isn’t surprising considering we all saw and heard how powerful that open-handed slap was. Rock’s head literally snapped back.

Will Smith -220
Chris Rock +155

There’s virtually NO CHANCE this fight actually happens but it’s fun to think about. If you do plan on placing a bet, Bovada’s disclaimer says *”Winner must be announced at venue for action. If no winner is announced for any reason, all wagers will be settled no action regardless of how the fight ended or any judges scores. Must Fight in 2021 or 2022 for Action.”

In case you missed it, here’s what happened during the 2022 Oscars.

During Rock’s presentation of the winner for the Best Documentary Feature, he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith starring in “GI Jane 2” due to her shaved head. Pinkett-Smith has been vocal about her struggle with Alopecia and it triggered her husband. The actor got out of his seat and walked up to the stage and struck Rock, then said “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth” all of it censored on American TV.

