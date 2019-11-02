HOT OFF THE WIRE
Will Nick Diaz show for Nate Diaz at UFC 244?

November 2, 2019
A question that Nate Diaz continually gets asked is if his brother Nick Diaz will be in his corner. In the past, Nick hasn’t been allowed to be in Nate’s corner.

This question has been asked leading up to Nate’s fight with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 and guess who showed up at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins with the Nick Diaz army.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.

