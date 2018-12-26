Will Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Be as Good as This EA Sports UFC Simulation?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes UFC 232 video game simulation

hot-sauce-featuredWill Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Be as Good as This EA Sports UFC Simulation?

December 26, 2018
Cris Cyborg Justino and Amanda Nunes will make history when they step into the Octagon at UFC 232 on Saturday in Los Angeles. Regardless of who wins, the bout will be the first champion vs. champion fight in UFC women’s history.

Nunes has the opportunity to become the first woman to ever hold two UFC divisional titles and also to do so simultaneously. 

She’ll have to upset one of the most dominant fighters to ever don the cage, however, as Cyborg is a distinct favorite according to oddsmakers.

Ahead of their UFC 232 co-main event showdown, EA Sports released the above video simulation of their fight. Do you think the fight will go down similar to the simulation or do you think it swings the other way? Let us know in the comments below!

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

