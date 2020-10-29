Why is Jorge Masvidal campaigning for President Donald Trump?

U.S. President Donald Trump has long had ties to the UFC. Well before he was president, Trump was a businessman that supported the UFC’s efforts to build the promotion and develop mixed martial arts into the mainstream.

UFC president Dana White and Trump have been friends ever since, and continue to be after the latter became the leader of the free world.

Trump has also managed to corral the support of several UFC fighters. But how is it that UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal put the weight of his celebrity behind Trump during this 2020 campaign season?

Masvidal sat down talk show host Steven Crowder to discuss his reasoning behind his support for Donald Trump.

(Video courtesy of Steven Crowder)

TRENDING > Jon Jones calls Khabib’s No. 1 ranking No. 1 bullsh##

Trending Video > Anderson Silva recounts 3 career-defining victories ahead of UFC Vegas 12 retirement fight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)