Why did Gilbert Burns accept short-notice Belal Muhammad UFC 288 bout?

Gilbert Burns, fresh off of a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287, said that he would accept nothing less than a title shot for his next bout. So what gives? Why did he suddenly accept a quick turnaround to face Belal Muhammad at UFC 288?

Gilbert Burns demanded a title shot following UFC 287 victory

Burns looked spectacular in his dominating decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287. So much so, that he said after the fight that he would accept nothing less than a title shot in his next bout. He knew he was in line behind Colby Covington for the shot, but said he would serve as the back-up to champion Leon Edwards’ planned defense against Covington and wait for his shot.

“Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, whoever is holding that belt, I’m coming for you! I’m not taking no other fight, only the title fight!” Burns said in the Octagon.

Aware that Edwards vs. Covington was close to being signed, Burns added at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, “I’m demanding that I’m going to do my training camp for five rounds, I go to London, and I’m next in line to fight for the title… That’s it, I’m a back-up for the next title fight, and I’m fighting for the title next.”

Why did Gilbert Burns suddenly agree to fight at UFC 288?

When Burns said that he would serve as the back-up to Edwards vs. Covington, all signs were pointing to the fight taking place sometime in late July in London. That’s not going to happen, as Edwards has indicated that he needs a little more time to work through an injury to be ready. He is now targeting an October return to the Octagon, according to Sky Sports.

Burns is willing to wait for his shot, but he’s not willing to wait that long. He realizes that the longer he waits, the more opportunity there is for someone else to jump the line or for unforeseen circumstances to circumvent his title shot.

“Right after my fight I didn’t want to take more fights because I thought that Leon Edwards is gonna fight Colby Covington July 22 in London. So, that’s what I heard before my fight. But right after my fight I heard that Leon needs more time, that he has a small injury, and that he was looking towards October,” Burns recently told Submission Radio.

“With that delay, Leon and Colby not fighting in July, fighting only from October, it’s a big gap in there.”

That’s when Burns had to rethink his future. And that’s when he decided it would be more advantageous for him to fight Muhammad instead of sitting idle.

Who is a threat to Burns’s title shot?

Burns mentioned Muhammad, as well as former champion Kamaru Usman and undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov as potential threats to his title shot aspirations.

“I didn’t want to sit down and wait, especially having Belal Muhummad racing with me to get the title shot. And I heard Usman wants to fight. Maybe Shavkat wants a fight. And I just think, if Belal fights Kamaru or he fights Shavkat, it doesn’t matter who wins, this guy has another opportunity to get a title shot on top of me,” Burns continued.

“So I didn’t feel comfortable to sit out and wait. Whenever I saw the interview that Leon said (he needs more time), okay, I’m gonna fight. I saw a spot, a co-main event available, I just start putting the word out there. And then it took a little while, but now the fight (with Muhammad) is on.”

Why Belal Muhammad is a good next fight for Burns

There are a few reasons that Muhammad is a smart choice for Burns’s next bout. As he mentioned, it’s an opportunity for Burns to hold his position as the next title contender. He can deflect any other challengers that may try to leapfrog him.

That obviously comes with risk. He could lose. Or even if he wins, he could get injured. But those are risks that Burns has always been willing to take. He’s one of the fighters that when he says he’ll fight just about anyone, whoever is next, he means it and follows through.

But another key reason that Muhammad makes sense is that it is good fight preparation for Burns to be razor sharp when his title shot comes. The UFC met his demands for the Muhammad bout to be five rounds, even though it is not a title fight. They also stuck to a strict 170-pound limit, despite Muhammad requesting a heavier catchweight because he is coming off of his religious observance of Ramadan, which requires daytime fasting.

Is Gilbert Burns still promised a title shot?

In short, yes, Burns says he has still been promised a title shot following the UFC 288 co-main event opposite Muhammad. He, of course, has to win. But if he does, expect him to serve as the Edwards vs. Covington back-up plan or to get a crack at the winner.

“100 percent I said that (I want the title shot next),” Burns said. “They said, you got it. You or (Muhammad), whoever wins is gonna be the next. It’s even a great opportunity for (Muhammad) too, because I was the next one in line after Colby.

“And now, just because it could go south if I sit out and wait, this guy might get a win. And now it’s the best-case scenario for both guys. Whoever wins takes the title shot. We kind of gambled a little bit, but I’m in great shape.”

