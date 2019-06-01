Why did Volkan Oezdemir keep cutting weight even though his UFC Stockholm fight was canceled?

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Volkan Oezdemir was supposed to fight Ilir Latifi in the UFC on ESPN+ 11 co-main event on Saturday in Stockholm, Sweden. But a few hours before weigh-ins, the bout was nixed because of an injury to Latifi.

Although Latifi was out of the fight after having pulled his back, Oezdemir continued the arduous process of cutting weight and did make weight. But why did he do such a thing when his fight was already pulled from the fight card with no new opponent in sight?

Oezdemir spoke with ESPN following the UFC on ESPN+ 11 weigh-ins, addressing his co-main event cancellation, why he continued to cut weight, and what he expects to happen next.