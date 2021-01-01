HOT OFF THE WIRE
Who were the most exciting new UFC fighters of the year?

January 1, 2021
Was it Khaos Williams? Was it Jordan Leavitt? Was it Khamzat Chimaev?

There were numerous fighters that made their UFC debuts during the pandemic plagued 2020 schedule. Many of them seized the moment, leaving us with incredible highlights to look back on what many consider a dark year.

But who had the best UFC debut in 2020? Take a look back at some of the standouts and decide for yourself. Who do you think had the best UFC debut in 2020?

(Video courtesy of UFC)

