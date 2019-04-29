HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jack Hermansson defeats Jacare Souza at UFC Ft Lauderdale

featuredJack Hermansson knocks Jacare Souza out of title contention at UFC Ft. Lauderdale

Rory MacDonald and Jon Fitch draw at Bellator 220

featuredRory MacDonald fights Jon Fitch to a majority draw at Bellator 220, keeps his belt

UFC Ft Lauderdale Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 8 Full Live Results: Jacare vs. Hermansson (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC Ft Lauderdale Weigh-in Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 8 Weigh-in Results: Middleweight showdown set for Ft. Lauderdale

Who is next for Jack Hermansson after he defeated Jacare Souza?

April 28, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Jack Hermansson has been rocketing up the UFC middleweight rankings over the past year, but he got the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night when he defeated Jacare Souza at UFC on ESPN+ 8 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Hermansson fought a strategic game, overwhelming Jacare with his volume of strikes, which included setting a UFC middleweight record. He landed 148 significant strikes; the most ever for a middleweight in a five-round fight. He also took Jacare down three times during the fight, which is the most times anyone has managed that feat.

Proving not only his mettle, but his versatility, Hermansson’s stock rose tremendously in everyone’s eyes, making him a legitimate contender at the top of the division.

TRENDING > UFC Ft. Lauderdale Bonuses: Mike Perry and Alex Oliveira cash in with back and forth war

Following the fight, UFC commentator Jon Anik and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz broke down the fight and discussed what would be a next likely step for Hermansson’s career after defeating Jacare.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA