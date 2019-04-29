Who is next for Jack Hermansson after he defeated Jacare Souza?

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Jack Hermansson has been rocketing up the UFC middleweight rankings over the past year, but he got the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night when he defeated Jacare Souza at UFC on ESPN+ 8 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Hermansson fought a strategic game, overwhelming Jacare with his volume of strikes, which included setting a UFC middleweight record. He landed 148 significant strikes; the most ever for a middleweight in a five-round fight. He also took Jacare down three times during the fight, which is the most times anyone has managed that feat.

Proving not only his mettle, but his versatility, Hermansson’s stock rose tremendously in everyone’s eyes, making him a legitimate contender at the top of the division.

TRENDING > UFC Ft. Lauderdale Bonuses: Mike Perry and Alex Oliveira cash in with back and forth war

Following the fight, UFC commentator Jon Anik and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz broke down the fight and discussed what would be a next likely step for Hermansson’s career after defeating Jacare.