Who is Bellator Champ Michael Chandler’s Ultimate Match-Up?

Michael Chandler became the first fighter in history to win a championship on three separate occasions under the Bellator banner. He set or tied numerous Bellator records in doing so and became one of the only fighters to ever accomplish such a feat for a global promotion like Bellator.

After the fight, Chandler spoke with reporters, giving a ton of praise to Brent Primus, his opponent, for showing his championship mettle and bringing a much tougher fight than expected.

In addition to recapping the night’s action, Chandler also addressed who his ideal next challenge would be if he could select any fighter in the world, and expressed how much his life has changed both in and out of the cage since he’s become a father.