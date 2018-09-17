HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor post press at Mayweather vs McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Launches His Own Signature Brand of Whiskey Ahead of UFC 229

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - UFC 217

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Admonishes Nicco Montano For Failing to Make Weight for UFC Title Defense

featuredAleksei Oleinik Chokes Out Mark Hunt in Main Event at UFC in Russia

UFC Moscow Hunt vs Oleinik Live Results

featuredUFC Moscow Results: Hunt vs. Oleinik (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Who Came Up with the UFC Octagon?

September 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

In 1993, the UFC was born in an 8-sided cradle of combat, and promoters, TV producers, and Hollywood set designers still dispute who is the Octagon’s true creator. Hear from those who stake claim to coming up with the idea of the octagon and its design.

TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Admonishes Nicco Montano For Failing to Make Weight for UFC Title Defense

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA