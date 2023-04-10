Who are Donald Trump’s favorite UFC fighters?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to UFC 287 over the weekend in Miami. He remained cageside alongside UFC President Dana White throughout the pay-per-view main card. Not surprisingly, White, who is longtime friends with the former president, is well aware of who Trump’s favorite UFC fighters are.

And, according to White, Trump is not your typical casual fight fan. He appears to be much more invested than that, as their history is lengthy.

Donald Trump has a lengthy history with the UFC and Dana White

Trump has been involved with the UFC since before Dana White and the Fertitta brothers took control in 2001. He is one of the earliest supporters of the brand from a time when MMA was a beleaguered sport trying to find its way out of public condemnation.

“He saw it. He got it. He cut us that deal at (Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, N.J.) when we went there. He got there for the first fight of the night and stayed there until the last fight. He did it both times that we were there,” White recounted.

“He loves the sport. He loves the fights. Like I’ve said many times, he’s been an incredible friend to me.”

Is Donald Trump truly a UFC fight fan?

UFC 287 wasn’t the first time that Trump has attended a UFC event in person since he became the president of the United States in 2016. He actually attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York when he was in office, a first for any U.S. president. He also attended UFC 264 in Las Vegas in 2021, after he exited the Oval Office.

White insists that is because Trump truly is a fight fan and friend.

“(Trump) calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about fights that have happened since the last time that we talked,” said White following UFC 287. “He knows everybody. He knows what they did and who they fought last. He’s a huge fight fan.”

Of course, having spoken so frequently with the former president, White is keenly aware of who Trump’s favorite UFC fighters are, although no one will be surprised when you watch the video below.

