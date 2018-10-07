White: Conor McGregor Refused to Press Charges, Teammates Involved in Brawl Will Never Fight in UFC Again

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

The fallout from the brawl at UFC 229 has already started to unfold.

The entire situation erupted in the aftermath of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win over Conor McGregor as the undefeated Russian champion leapt over the cage to go after Dillon Danis, who was in the former two-division champion’s corner for the fight.

From there it was absolute mayhem including McGregor getting involved in another fight inside the cage with several of Nurmagomedov’s teammates with at least two of them believed to be UFC fighters.

After order was restored, Las Vegas police made several arrests including three member of Nurmagomedov’s entourage but UFC president Dana White says ultimately McGregor opted not to press charges against them.

“Conor was one of the guy who was attacked. Conor refused to press charges,” White revealed at the UFC 229 post-fight press conference. “So the guys that they did have were released. There were three guys from Khabib’s team arrested, I think they were from Khabib’s team.

“They were released because Conor didn’t want to press charges.”

As far as the athletes involved in the melee outside of the two main event fighters, White says that if they are under contract with the UFC, they’ll never compete in the Octagon again.

“The guys who jumped in will never fight here. They’ll never fight here,” White confirmed.

It is believed that at least two current UFC fighters — Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhogov — were part of Nurmagomedov’s corner and may have been involved in the brawl but nothing has been confirmed yet.

White also added that Nurmagomedov had his paycheck withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and will face potential sanctions as a result of his actions on Saturday night.

               

