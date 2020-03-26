Where will UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson take place? Here’s what oddsmakers are saying

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 26, 2020
UFC president Dana White is full steam ahead on making UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson happen on April 18. But where will it take place? The oddsmakers got you covered.

Although the UFC has had to postpone or cancel at least three events, White has been adamant that he will not cancel UFC 249 and that he plans for it to take place on April 18. Earlier this week, he said he 99.9-percent had a location for it, but has not revealed what his options are.

White also intends for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson to headline the card, although several other bouts may change, such as the possible addition of Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

So the oddsmakers from BetOnline have issued the following lines on where UFC 249 will take place.

Odds on where will UFC 249 take place?

  • Florida: 2/1
  • United Arab Emirates: 7/2
  • Russia: 4/1
  • Mexico: 5/1
  • Saudi Arabia: 9/1
  • South Africa: 10/1
  • Nevada: 14/1
  • International Waters: 25/1
  • Area 51: 80/1
  • North Korea: 100/1

