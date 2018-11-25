HOT OFF THE WIRE
Where Does Chuck Liddell Stand on Retirement Following Brutal Loss to Tito Ortiz?

November 25, 2018
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell returned to fighting following an eight-year layoff, only to be beaten by fellow UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz via a brutal first-round knockout.

Leading up to the fight, Liddell insisted that he wasn’t coming back for a single fight, a single payday, but wanted to continue fighting. After the fight, he addressed the matter again. He assured everyone that he was going to continue being more involved in mixed martial arts, but when it came to resuming his own career, Liddell was a little less committed.

Hear everything Chuck Liddell had to say at the Liddell vs Ortiz 3 post-fight press conference.

