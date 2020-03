Where are they now? Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia

Tim Sylvia fought a who’s who of his era, including Frank Mir, Randy Couture and Minotauro Nogueira. The two-time UFC heavyweight champ reflects on his fighting career and his new roles as a hunting show presenter, development contractor, and father.

(Courtesy of UFC)