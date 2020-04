Where are they now? First UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman turned his Olympic wrestling skills into MMA success, becoming the first UFC heavyweight champion and PRIDE Grand Prix champion.

Known as “the godfather of ground & pound,” the legendary Coleman now works to repair the strained relationship with his older daughters as he relishes a new title: Stay-at-Home Dad.

(Courtesy of UFC)