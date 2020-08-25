When will Jon Jones debut as a UFC heavyweight?

Though former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has long teased a move to heavyweight, it appears that he is serious this time.

Jones vacated the light heavyweight belt recently and declared his intent to fight at heavyweight in his next UFC bout. UFC president Dana White confirmed that Jones has vacated the belt and even stated that he would be okay with giving Jones an immediate heavyweight title shot.

But when are we going to see Jones fight at heavyweight? White chimed in recently, but provided few answers.

When do you think we’ll see Jon Jones fight in the UFC at heavyweight?

