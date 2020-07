What’s next for Jorge Masvidal? (UFC 251 Usman vs. Masvidal highlights and discussion)

Okay, so Jorge Masvidal is a big star. But after losing his short-notice bid to take the UFC welterweight title from Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on Fight Island, what’s next?

Where does Masvidal go from here? Does he get a rematch? Does he fight Colby Covington? How about Leon Edwards? Or is there someone else in the wings that he should focus on?

