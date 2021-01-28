HOT OFF THE WIRE
What’s next for Conor McGregor?

January 28, 2021
Despite being the biggest star in mixed martial arts, Conor McGregor is struggling to keep himself in the title picture, as much as UFC president Dana White might want him there.

After losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in what was hoped to be a step towards getting a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the question is now: what’s next for Conor McGregor?

There’s been talk of an immediate rematch with Poirier in which the belt would be on the line, assuming that Khabib is going to make his retirement official.

Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257
Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

But should that be next for McGregor? Or is there a better bout on the horizon for the Irish megastar? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

