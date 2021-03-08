What’s next for Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya?

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 8, 2021
Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women’s side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout.

Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC’s latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed both fighters at the post-fight press conference.

