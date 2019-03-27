What will happen next for Conor McGregor? You can bet on it!

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 27, 2019
Conor McGregor has been through a lot of ups and downs over his career, and lately, it seems that he’s riding the roller coaster faster than ever.

Just recently, McGregor has come close to finishing out his suspension for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl, been arrested for taking and smashing a fan’s phone, announced he’s close to signing his next fight, announced his retirement, and has also been revealed as being investigated for an alleged sexual assault.

Though he’s the most prominent superstar in UFC history, McGregor’s days as the face of the sport’s most brash element ever could be numbered.

What exactly is next for McGregor? Will he fight again soon? Will he follow through on his retirement? Will he be arrested again before any of this can happen?

You can bet on it? 

Wait, what?! Yes, you can bet on it, as in, you can put money on the line for what you think is going to happen next for the Irishman. Our good friends over at MyBookie have the lines…

What will happen next for Conor McGregor?

(Lines as of March 27, 2019)

  • He fights in 2019: +180
  • He fights in 2020: +250
  • He gets arrested before he fights again: +300
  • He rematches Floyd Mayweather in boxing: +400
  • He has a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz in 2021: +500
  • He never fights in the UFC again: +100 

So you think you have a little Nostradamus running through your veins? You are welcome to head over to MyBookie and test your prognosticating skills.

