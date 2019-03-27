What will happen next for Conor McGregor? You can bet on it!

Conor McGregor has been through a lot of ups and downs over his career, and lately, it seems that he’s riding the roller coaster faster than ever.

Just recently, McGregor has come close to finishing out his suspension for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl, been arrested for taking and smashing a fan’s phone, announced he’s close to signing his next fight, announced his retirement, and has also been revealed as being investigated for an alleged sexual assault.

Though he’s the most prominent superstar in UFC history, McGregor’s days as the face of the sport’s most brash element ever could be numbered.

What exactly is next for McGregor? Will he fight again soon? Will he follow through on his retirement? Will he be arrested again before any of this can happen?

What will happen next for Conor McGregor?

(Lines as of March 27, 2019)

He fights in 2019: +180

He fights in 2020: +250

He gets arrested before he fights again: +300

He rematches Floyd Mayweather in boxing: +400

He has a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz in 2021: +500

He never fights in the UFC again: +100

