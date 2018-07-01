HOT OFF THE WIRE
Johnathan Ivey fakes injury and taps out

hot-sauce-featuredWhat the Heck Just Happened Here?! Near-TKO Finish Ends with Winning Fighter Tapping Out (Fight Video)

Ultimate Fighter house for sale

hot-sauce-featuredDo You Want a Tuff Shed or a TUF House? Ultimate Fighter House on the Market

Conor McGregor tattoo by Steve Butcher

hot-sauce-featuredIs This the Best Conor McGregor Tattoo Ever?

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones Lashes Out at UFC Considering Daniel Cormier the Potential GOAT

What the Heck Just Happened Here?! Near-TKO Finish Ends with Winning Fighter Tapping Out (Fight Video)

July 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

In one of the most bazaar finishes in MMA memory, Johnathan Ivey fakes a heart attack an injury, which leads to a ground and pounding assault, only to see him tap out because he apparently doesn’t want to keep punching his idol, Travis Fulton, in the face.

(NOTE: While it kind of looks like Ivey might have been faking a heart attack, he grabbed the wrong side of his chest for that. Plus, he was just kicked where he grabbed; so, we gotta go with simply faking an injury. After 100-plus professional fights, Ivey would likely be better than that at faking a heart attack.)

What are the most bazaar fight finishes that you remember?

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA