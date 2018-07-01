What the Heck Just Happened Here?! Near-TKO Finish Ends with Winning Fighter Tapping Out (Fight Video)

So to recap.. Johnathan Ivey fakes a heart attack, drops Travis Fulton, proceeds to follow up with GNP… then decides he can't punch his idol in the face anymore and taps out. #mmathings pic.twitter.com/grK54YhOe0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2018

In one of the most bazaar finishes in MMA memory, Johnathan Ivey fakes a heart attack an injury, which leads to a ground and pounding assault, only to see him tap out because he apparently doesn’t want to keep punching his idol, Travis Fulton, in the face.

(NOTE: While it kind of looks like Ivey might have been faking a heart attack, he grabbed the wrong side of his chest for that. Plus, he was just kicked where he grabbed; so, we gotta go with simply faking an injury. After 100-plus professional fights, Ivey would likely be better than that at faking a heart attack.)

What are the most bazaar fight finishes that you remember?