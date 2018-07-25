HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDaniel Cormier Says Brock Lesnar is Last Fight, but Not Necessarily Next

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Darren Till Set to Headline UFC 228 in September

featuredDustin Poirier Explains Why He’s Fighting Eddie Alvarez and How the Rematch Nearly Didn’t Happen

Alexander Gustafsson

featuredNot So Fast Anthony Smith, Alexander Gustafsson Won’t Fight at UFC 227

What Makes Renzo Gracie a Legend?

July 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

Renzo Gracie is a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu player and mixed martial artist, but his athletic accomplishments alone are not why he is a legend. What makes Renzo special is the manner in which he has carried himself throughout his professional career, as well as his willingness to help others reach their full martial arts potential.

TRENDING > Jimi Manuwa Calls on Daniel Cormier to Defend UFC Light Heavyweight Belt or Drop It

At ONE: REIGN OF KINGS in Manila, the teacher becomes the competitor once more as Gracie returns to take on Japanese legend Yuki Kondo.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA