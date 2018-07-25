What Makes Renzo Gracie a Legend?

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

Renzo Gracie is a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu player and mixed martial artist, but his athletic accomplishments alone are not why he is a legend. What makes Renzo special is the manner in which he has carried himself throughout his professional career, as well as his willingness to help others reach their full martial arts potential.

At ONE: REIGN OF KINGS in Manila, the teacher becomes the competitor once more as Gracie returns to take on Japanese legend Yuki Kondo.