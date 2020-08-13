Following Conor McGregor’s footsteps, what is Sean O’Malley’s dream fight?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 13, 2020
No Comments

Not since Conor McGregor’s arrival has anyone had such a meteoric rise in the UFC as has Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley announced his worth as a UFC fighter on Dana White’s Contender Series Season 2. He landed a one-punch, walk-off knockout of Alfred Khashakyan, leaving no doubt as to whether or not he would get a UFC contract.

He has since gone on to win all four of his fights in the UFC, including a recent knockout of longtime veteran Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 in June. O’Malley hasn’t simply racked up wins along the way, he’s also become one of the most popular fighters on the roster, due as much because of his engaging personality and colorful hairstyles as his unorthodox and flashy Octagon performances.

O’Malley took part in Wednesday’s UFC 252 Virtual Media Day, where he talked about his flashy style in and out of the cage, his upcoming co-main event bout opposite Marlon “Chito” Vera, his dream fight, and a whole lot more.

Welcome to the Sugar Show!

Sean O’Malley punches his UFC ticket at Dana White’s Contender Series (FULL FIGHT)

