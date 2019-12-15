Welterweight title fight earns Fight of the Night honors at UFC 245

Following Saturday’s UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, the fight promotion revealed the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Petr Yan, and Irene Aldana earned the $50,000 incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to the main event title bout between Usman and Covington. The two engaged in a back and forth battle after months of trash talk leading up to the event. Usman silenced Covington by scoring a fifth-round finish. “The Nigerian Nightmare” knocked Covington down with a straight right hand. Covington quickly rose to his feet but was knocked down by another right hand seconds later. Usman finished the fight with hammer fists on the ground.

Yan earned a Performance of the Night award for his third-round stoppage of veteran Urijah Faber. The fight kicked off the UFC 245 main card. Yan hurt Faber a few times during the bout before ending it with a head kick early in the final frame.

Aldana banked a Performance of the Night bonus for her first-round knockout win over Ketlen Vieira on the preliminary fight card. Aldana connected with a left hook that left Vieira unconscious on the canvas.

UFC 245 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of 16,811 spectators generating $4,041,119.14 in gate receipts. The event featured 13 bouts. Six fights went the distance and seven ended in knockout finishes.