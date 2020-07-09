HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Volkanovski UFC 251

featuredAlexander Volkanovski: Max Holloway is a ‘sore loser’ | UFC 251 Fight Island

UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal fight poster

featuredNew UFC 251 main event is now official: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

featuredUFC 251 headliner Gilbert Burns tests positive for COVID-19, pulled from event

Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredUFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies following COVID-19 complications

Welcome to UFC Fight Island: Flash Forum Arena Behind the Scenes sneak peak video!

July 9, 2020
NoNo Comments

It’s almost time!!!!

MMAWeekly.com is on location on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where we’re bringing you a behind the scenes sneak peak at the Flash Forum, the arena where the UFC will hold its events on Fight Island.

The fight promotion kicks off a 15-day span of four events with UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal on Saturday.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against late-replacement and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

TRENDING > Video: Mike Perry punches man in restaurant, charged with assault

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA