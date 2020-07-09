Welcome to UFC Fight Island: Flash Forum Arena Behind the Scenes sneak peak video!

It’s almost time!!!!

MMAWeekly.com is on location on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where we’re bringing you a behind the scenes sneak peak at the Flash Forum, the arena where the UFC will hold its events on Fight Island.

The fight promotion kicks off a 15-day span of four events with UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal on Saturday.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against late-replacement and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

