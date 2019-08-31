Weili Zhang UFC on ESPN+ 15 post-fight interview: ‘I’m from China! Remember me!’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Weili Zhang stamped her name in the UFC history book on Saturday, needing just 42 seconds to take the UFC strawweight title from Jessica Andrade. In doing so, she became the first Chinese champion in the promotion’s history.

Zhang was understandably emotional and excited following her historic victory at UFC on ESPN+ 15. Why shouldn’t she be? Aside from making history, she did so on her home turf in Shenzhen, China.