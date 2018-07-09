WBC Boxing Champion to Defend Title in ONE: Kingdom of Heroes Headliner

ONE: Kingdom of Heroes is set for the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Oct. 6. The card will be headlined by a world title boxing match with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai set to defend his WBC super flyweight belt against an as yet undisclosed opponent.

All the fights will be inside a ring and there will also be Muay Thai and MMA matches on the card. Thai mixed martial artists Shannon Wiratchai and Rika Ishige are both booked to compete, although the former has an impending match-up with Shinya Aoki on his mind.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated, “It is my honor and my pleasure to see some of the greatest martial artists on the planet compete in ONE Championship. The thing that makes ONE Championship different from any other organization in the world is that we want to build and unleash martial arts superheroes to ignite the world with inspiration, hope, dreams, strength, and courage. This coming October, Thailand will host the biggest event in martial arts history as talented athletes from boxing, mixed martial arts and Muay Thai will join together under one roof in celebrating Asia’s greatest cultural treasure.”

TRENDING > Dana White and Daniel Cormier Discuss: Who is the UFC GOAT?

Ishige and Wiratchai were the only mixed martial artists on the podium at today’s press conference. But Muay Thai stars Yodsaenklai Fairtex, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Yodsaenklai Fairtex, and Petchmorrakot Wor Sangprapai were in attendance and will all be in action on Oct. 6.

Last Saturday’s ONE: Battle for the Heavens was the first event the promotion has ever held that didn’t have an MMA fight in the headline slot. There have been numerous kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts, but Srisaket looks set to compete in the first-ever boxing match at a ONE Championship event.