Watch Yair Rodriguez knock out Korean Zombie with 1 second on the clock (UFC fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Yair Rodriguez hasn’t fought in nearly a year, but he left fight fans with something to talk about before stepping onto the sidelines. Watch Rodriguez knock out Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie) with just one tick of the clock left.

Rodriguez returns at UFC on ESPN+ 17 in Mexico City on Saturday, where he faces Jeremy Stephens in the main event.

Tune in for the full UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens live results on Saturday, Sept. 21, from Mexico City, where Yair Rodriguez squares off with Jeremy Stephens in the featherweight main event.