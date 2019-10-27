Watch Vicente Luque take out Bryan Barbarena in a Fight of the Night (UFC 244 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Vicente Luque and Bryan Barbarena combined for 332 significant strikes in this Fight of the Night at UFC Phoenix earlier this year.

Check out the full fight and then watch Luque take on Stephen Thompson on the UFC 244 main card on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.