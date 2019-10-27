HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz - UFC 244 NY press conference

featuredNate Diaz cleared to fight at UFC 244 after no anti-doping violation

Demian Maia punches Ben Askren at UFC Soingapore

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 20 results: Demian Maia puts Ben Askren to sleep in Singapore

UFC on ESPN+ 20 Maia vs Askren live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 20 Live Results: Maia vs. Askren

Nate Diaz at UFC 241

featuredNate Diaz claims he’s dropping out of UFC 244 due to potential doping violation

Watch Vicente Luque take out Bryan Barbarena in a Fight of the Night (UFC 244 fight video)

October 27, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Vicente Luque and Bryan Barbarena combined for 332 significant strikes in this Fight of the Night at UFC Phoenix earlier this year.

Check out the full fight and then watch Luque take on Stephen Thompson on the UFC 244 main card on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor reveals UFC return for January, slams Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA