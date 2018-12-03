Watch Valentina Shevchenko Destroy Priscila Cachoeira (UFC 231 Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 3, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Valentina Shevchenko rebounded from her narrow split-decision loss to Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight championship with a dominating performance in Belem Brazil earlier this year. At UFC 231 on December 8, she faces former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant flyweight belt.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.

               

