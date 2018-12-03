Watch Valentina Shevchenko Destroy Priscila Cachoeira (UFC 231 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Valentina Shevchenko rebounded from her narrow split-decision loss to Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight championship with a dominating performance in Belem Brazil earlier this year. At UFC 231 on December 8, she faces former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant flyweight belt.

