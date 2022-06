Watch Valentina Shevchenko destroy Lauren Murphy | UFC 275 free fight

(Photo Courtesy of Monster Energy)

In her most recent title defense, current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko required four rounds to secure the TKO win over opponent Lauren Murphy at UFC 266, marking her eighth consecutive Octagon win.

Shevchenko is set to face Taila Santos next in the co-main event at UFC 275 on Saturday, June 11, to defend her belt once again.

UFC 275 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

(Video Courtesy of UFC)