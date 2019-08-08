Watch Valentina Shevchenko defeat Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win UFC gold (fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)
Valentina Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women’s flyweight title at UFC 231 on December 8, 2018. The bout was a major setback to Jedrzejczyk’s dream of becoming a UFC two-division champion, but a huge leap forward for Shevchenko’s career.
Shevchenko has already defended the belt once, but puts the flyweight title on the line for the second time when she looks to avenge a loss to Liz Carmouche in the UFC on ESPN+ 14 main event on Saturday in Montevideo, Uruguay.
TRENDING > Frankie Edgar making the move to UFC bantamweight division
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 10, for full UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 live results from Montevideo, Uruguay. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line for the second time as she squares off with Liz Carmouche in a rematch that has been nearly nine years in the making.