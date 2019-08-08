HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg happy to leave UFC era behind, insists Dana White tried to damage her brand

UFC Covington vs Lawler recap video

featuredUFC on ESPN 5: Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler recap video

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman seaparated post-show

featuredColby Covington and Kamaru Usman separated by security during volatile UFC on ESPN 5 interview

Colby Covington punches Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5

featuredColby Covington rolls over Robbie Lawler in UFC on ESPN 5 main event

Watch Valentina Shevchenko defeat Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win UFC gold (fight video)

August 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women’s flyweight title at UFC 231 on December 8, 2018. The bout was a major setback to Jedrzejczyk’s dream of becoming a UFC two-division champion, but a huge leap forward for Shevchenko’s career.

Shevchenko has already defended the belt once, but puts the flyweight title on the line for the second time when she looks to avenge a loss to Liz Carmouche in the UFC on ESPN+ 14 main event on Saturday in Montevideo, Uruguay.

TRENDING > Frankie Edgar making the move to UFC bantamweight division

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 10, for full UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 live results from Montevideo, Uruguay. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line for the second time as she squares off with Liz Carmouche in a rematch that has been nearly nine years in the making.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA