Anthony Smith lands a hard left punch on Alexander Gustafsson

Anthony Smith retires Alexander Gustafsson with fourth round submission win in Sweden

UFC Stockholm Live Results

UFC on ESPN+ 11 Full Live Results: Gustafsson vs. Smith (Results & Fight Stats)

Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber unveils UFC comeback opponent

Conor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

Watch Valentina Shevchenko defeat Joanna Jedrzejczyk to capture UFC Gold (fight video)

June 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women’s flyweight world title at UFC 231 on December 8, 2018. Don’t miss Shevchenko defend her belt against Jessica Eye at UFC 238 on June 8.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather; congratulates Andy Ruiz Jr on Anthony Joshua upset

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

