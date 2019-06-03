Watch Valentina Shevchenko defeat Joanna Jedrzejczyk to capture UFC Gold (fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women’s flyweight world title at UFC 231 on December 8, 2018. Don’t miss Shevchenko defend her belt against Jessica Eye at UFC 238 on June 8.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather; congratulates Andy Ruiz Jr on Anthony Joshua upset

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.