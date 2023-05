Watch Valentina Shevchenko beach workout | VIDEO

Former UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko shared a video clip of her working out on the beach and it’s pretty intense.

She’s doing her classic kicks, sprawls and shadow boxing all while trying to balance on the sand.

Working out at the beach 💪 Tomorrow my legs will be super sore 😅 pic.twitter.com/3KbltI2G3q — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) May 11, 2023

Shevchenko is coming off her first loss since becoming champion when she was defeated by Alexa Grassom at UFC 285.

A rematch between the two at some point will be likely but Shevchenko is clearly keeping fighting on the brain and not taking any breaks.