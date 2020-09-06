Watch Vadim Nemkov upset Ryan Bader, take title at Bellator 244 (full fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 6, 2020
The Bellator MMA cage was at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., for Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov, headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between dual-division champion Ryan Bader and Vadim Nemkov.

Bader held both the Bellator MMA heavyweight and light heavyweight titles coming into the fight. He captured the 205-pound championship in June 2017 by defeating Phil Davis and earned the heavyweight title in January 2019 by knocking out Fedor Emelianenko in 35 seconds.

After Bellator 244, Bader is down to one belt. Nemkov brutally stopped Bader in the second round of the main event in a fight that should have been stopped sooner.

Watch the full fight.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

