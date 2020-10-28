Watch Uriah Hall’s spectacular KO of Gegard Mousasi ahead of UFC Vegas 12

Rewatch Uriah Hall upset Gegard Mousasi in the first meeting between the two middleweights back in 2015 at UFC Saitama.

Hall faces Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday, October 31. The bout is expected to be the final fight of Silva’s UFC career.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

