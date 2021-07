Watch Uriah Hall finish Anderson Silva in Silva’s final UFC appearance | Video

Uriah Hall defeated the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent main event bout in 2020. The fight would be Silva’s final inside the UFC Octagon. Hall will face Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 33 on Saturday, July 31 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

(Courtesy of UFC)

