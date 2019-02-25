Watch UFC champion Tyron Woodley dismantle Darren Till (UFC 235 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defended his belt most recently in a matchup with Darren Till at UFC 228 last year. Woodley takes on Kamaru Usman in the co-main event at UFC 235 on March 2.

TRENDING > Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones squares off with Anthony Smith in the main event, while welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley puts his belt on the line opposite Kamaru Usman.