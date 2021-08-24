Watch UFC Champ Israel Adesanya’s realtime reaction to UFC Vegas 34 outcomes

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn’t just a student of the game, he’s a fan and an avid watcher of mixed martial arts.

“The Last Stylebender” tuned in on Saturday to watch middleweights Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum headline the UFC Vegas 34 fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. See his realtime reaction to Cannonier’s unanimous decision win.

(Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

