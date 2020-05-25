HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Tyron Woodley knock out Robbie Lawler to become champ (UFC on ESPN 9 free fight)

May 25, 2020
Tyron Woodley won the UFC welterweight championship with this brutal knockout of Robbie Lawler at UFC 201. Take a look back before Woodley headlines Saturday’s fights.

Woodley returns to the Octagon for the first time in more than a year this Saturday to headline UFC on ESPN 9. He will square off with rising contender Gilbert Burns in the UFC’s first event since a trio of shows over an eight-day span in Jacksonville, Fla. 

UFC on ESPN 9 is expected to take place at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, pending the Nevada State Athletic Commission approving the move on Wednesday.

Woodley had been slated to face Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London on March 21. That event was canceled as the world quickly went into shutdown mode in an effort to constrain the global coronavirus pandemic.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

