Watch Tony Ferguson tap out Kevin Lee (UFC 249 Free Fight)

Tony Ferguson won the interim lightweight championship when he defeated Kevin Lee at UFC 216 in 2017.

Ferguson faces Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249 on Saturday, May 9. The event was scheduled to take place on April 18 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Video courtesy of UFC)