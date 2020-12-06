Watch Tony Ferguson take out Edson Barboza ahead of UFC 256

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 6, 2020
Tony Ferguson will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 256 to square off with Charles Oliveira. The bout will be Ferguson’s first fight since he lost in his bid to regain the interim UFC lightweight title when he fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May.

Ahead of UFC 256, take a look back at Ferguson’s masterful Fight of the Night performance against Edson Barboza at The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber Finale.

(Video courtesy of UFC – Ultimate Fighting Championship)

