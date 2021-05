Watch Tony Ferguson submit Lando Vannata | UFC 262 free fight

Tony Ferguson won a wild back-and-forth fight with Lando Vannata in Sioux Falls back in 2016 that ended up winning Fight of the Night honors. Ferguson will face Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 262 on Saturday, May 15.

Dana White on Nick Diaz: “I just question how bad he really wants to fight”

(Courtesy of UFC)