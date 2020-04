Watch Tony Ferguson make a bloody mess of Anthony Pettis (UFC 249 free fight)

Tony Ferguson was set to face Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249 on Saturday, April 18, before it got nixed by the powers that be at ESPN and Disney on Thursday.

Re-watch Ferguson’s Fight of the Night with Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 in 2018. The fight was Ferguson’s return to the Octagon after suffering a knee injury that forced him out of UFC 223.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas withdrew from UFC 249 because of coronavirus related deaths in her family

(Courtesy of UFC)