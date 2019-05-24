Watch Tony Ferguson defeat Anthony Pettis in a blood bath (UFC 238 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is one of the most enigmatic and relentless fighters on the promotion’s roster.

UFC 229 was loaded with memorable fights outside of the main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. One of the most memorable was Ferguson’s victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, whom Ferguson bloodied badly.

Next up for Ferguson is a UFC 238 match-up with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone that promises fireworks, but ahead of that bout, watch Ferguson’s full fight with Pettis.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results.