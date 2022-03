Watch Tom Aspinall Tap Out Andrei Arlovski | UFC London Free Fight

Last year UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall kept his winning streak alive after tallying another knockout over Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 via submission. Aspinall faces Alexander Volkov in the main event at UFC London on Saturday, March 19.

UFC London takes place at The O2 Arena in London, England and features a 13-bout fight card.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

