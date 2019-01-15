Watch TJ Dillashaw’s Greatest Highlights Ahead of UFC on ESPN+ 1

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before TJ Dillashaw challenges Henry Cejudo for his UFC flyweight title at UFC Fight Night: Brooklyn on ESPN+, look back the best bouts in the two-time bantamweight champions’ career.

If Dillashaw defeats Cejudo, he will become only the third man to win UFC titles in two different weight classes simultaneously. And if he does that, Dillashaw hopes to move on to win a third… something no other athlete in UFC history has ever done.

