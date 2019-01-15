HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joseph Benavidez

featuredJoseph Benavidez Believes the Whole Flyweight Division is Rooting for Henry Cejudo Over TJ Dillashaw

featuredJon Jones’ Coach Says He Has a Scary Level of Motivation Heading into 2019

Jon Jones rocks Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232

featured2018 Comeback Fighter of the Year: Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo UFC 227 post-fight with belt

featured2018 Upset of the Year: Henry Cejudo’s Win Over Demetrious Johnson

Watch TJ Dillashaw’s Greatest Highlights Ahead of UFC on ESPN+ 1

January 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before TJ Dillashaw challenges Henry Cejudo for his UFC flyweight title at UFC Fight Night: Brooklyn on ESPN+, look back the best bouts in the two-time bantamweight champions’ career.

If Dillashaw defeats Cejudo, he will become only the third man to win UFC titles in two different weight classes simultaneously. And if he does that, Dillashaw hopes to move on to win a third… something no other athlete in UFC history has ever done.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Previews UFC Fight Night Brooklyn: Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA