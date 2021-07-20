Watch TJ Dillashaw finish Cody Garbrandt to win back UFC gold | UFC Vegas 32 Free Fight

TJ Dillashaw won the UFC Bantamweight championship by finishing former teammate Cody Garbrandt in the UFC 217 co-main event in November 2017.
Dillashaw returns to the octagon on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 32 main event against no. 2 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen. Dillashaw hasn’t fought since January 2019. The match with Sandhagen will be his first after severing a two-year suspension for testing positive for EPO.
Michael Chandler responds to callout from Islam Makhachev
(Courtesy of UFC)
Deiveson Figueiredo and Wallid Ismail call for trilogy bout with Brandon Moreno