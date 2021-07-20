HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White says Conor McGregor has ‘chronic athritis’ in his ankles, gives timetable for his return

featuredMichael Chandler responds to callout from Islam Makhachev

featuredIslam Makhachev shares Khabib Nurmagomedov’s generosity | Video

featuredMiesha Tate on triumphant UFC return: ‘This is my moment’ | Video

Watch TJ Dillashaw finish Cody Garbrandt to win back UFC gold | UFC Vegas 32 Free Fight

July 20, 2021
NoNo Comments

TJ Dillashaw won the UFC Bantamweight championship by finishing former teammate Cody Garbrandt in the UFC 217 co-main event in November 2017.

Dillashaw returns to the octagon on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 32 main event against no. 2 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen. Dillashaw hasn’t fought since January 2019. The match with Sandhagen will be his first after severing a two-year suspension for testing positive for EPO.

Michael Chandler responds to callout from Islam Makhachev

(Courtesy of UFC)

Deiveson Figueiredo and Wallid Ismail call for trilogy bout with Brandon Moreno

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA